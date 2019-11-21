Two airmen killed in ‘mishap’ at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla.

ENID, Okla. (TNN) - Officials say two airmen were killed in a training "mishap" on Thursday morning at Vance Air Force Base in Enid.
The incident involved two T-38 Talon training aircraft. Normally, two personnel ride in the cockpit of the training planes, the training pilot and an instructor.
Video from an Oklahoma City news station showed one of the planes upside down in a grassy area off the runway. A second plane was still upright but was also off the pavement.
Vance Air Force Base’s Facebook page reported the deaths. They said identification will be withheld until next of kin can be advised.
Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls is also home to many training planes including the T-38. There has been no information released which connects the planes or their personnel to the base.
