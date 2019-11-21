Veteran and family receive home in Walters from national nonprofit

“That’s one reason we applied for the home, because I had a scare earlier this year where I was down for about five weeks," said Wiley. "I was in the hospital for a good chunk of it and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to work anymore. So that’s kind of where this came into play, that if something happened and I wasn’t able to work ever again, you know, we don’t have to worry about a place to live.”