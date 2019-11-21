Veteran and family receive home in Walters from national nonprofit

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - An Army veteran and his family received a very special gift on Wednesday... a new home!
“Honestly, we were just blown away," said Drew Wiley, the veteran who received the home. "We couldn’t believe how nice it was.”
Wiley and his family explored every room of their new home in Walters with smiles on their faces.
“When you receive a mortgage-free home like this, you’re kind of curious to see the home you’re getting, but it’s unbelievable,” said Wiley.
The Wiley’s were selected to receive the home from Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that helps support the families of deployed service members and ill or injured veterans.
“We’ll work with them to reduce that increased savings, achieve personal goals," said Robert Thomas, COO of Operation Homefront. "They’ll meet with a financial counselor once a month to make sure they’re on track. They’ll meet with our social workers two to three times a year to make sure that they are ready to be homeowners. At the end of a two year period we’ll deed them a home.”
Wiley served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and was deployed to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. He was medically discharged in 2011.
“That’s one reason we applied for the home, because I had a scare earlier this year where I was down for about five weeks," said Wiley. "I was in the hospital for a good chunk of it and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to work anymore. So that’s kind of where this came into play, that if something happened and I wasn’t able to work ever again, you know, we don’t have to worry about a place to live.”
Now, all the family has left to do is to move in.
“We’re going to be probably moving mostly on Thanksgiving Day,” said Melissa Wiley, Drew’s wife. “So we’re not going to get to eat Thanksgiving dinner traditionally I don’t think this year.”
“Probably a Thanksgiving pizza, maybe," said Drew. "Something like that.”
Operation Homefront expects to award their 700th home in 2020. They have given seven homes in Oklahoma.
