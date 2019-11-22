Cameron hosts 32nd annual Beef Cattle Conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local farmers and ranchers have some up-to-date insight on feeding programs for their cattle.
That was the topic Thursday night at Cameron University’s 32nd Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference.
Purina Animal Nutrition’s Dr. Steven Myers talked about cow nutrition and how it impacts the early development of their embryo and fetus.
“With Dr. Myers here, it’s like a free consultation. He’d go to your farm or ranch to talk about feeding programs with you and help you design those. He’s talking about that process he’d go through with the customer," said professor Terry Conley.
Conley says the conference is about sharing knowledge that can immediately impact a herd, making connections with people in the industry, and shedding light on Cameron University agriculture programs.
