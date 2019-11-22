Community members can Adopt a Soldier for Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Holidays are a time to spend with your family, however many basic trainees on Fort Sill will not be making it home for Christmas.
The 434th Field Artillery Brigade has been offering the Adopt A Soldier for Christmas program for several years.
This is done at several basic training Army posts each year. Many soldiers go home during Holiday Block Leave, but some choose to stay.
To make the holiday special, families are able to host a battle buddy team of 2 to 4 basic trainees on Christmas Day.
“Some of the same people keep hosting year after year. It’s a great way for them to give back. Some of them have had the same thing done for them, some of them have had it done in different ways. It’s a great blessing to the soldiers, it’s a great blessing to everyone involved," said Chaplain Jerry Sherbourne.
“I’m really really happy to see people come in and participate in this program. I like when we get new families and people that’s involved even like soldiers in other brigades," Specialist Ashley Davis.
This is open to all active duty, National Guard, Reserve, Government Civilian, or Retiree, however anyone is encouraged to still apply.
To apply you can contact Specialist Ashley Davis at (580) 442-1328, or at ASHLEY.I.GILLEY2.MIL@MAIL.MIL
The application deadline is December 11th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.