Duncan Regional Hospital takes place in Great American Smoke-Out

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Regional Hospital took part in a nationwide campaign against smoking Thursday.
It’s called the Great American Smoke-Out, and the goal is to try to get people to quit smoking or using tobacco for just one day.
At Duncan Regional Hospital they had information on the risks of smoking and even gave out Thanksgiving meals to those attempting to quit.
Kim Whaley, Executive Director of Pathways, told 7News, “The struggle for them to be able to do that is real. It’s very difficult. For me to see a glimmer of hope in their eye that they can accomplish that is a great reward for me.”
This is the fifth year that Duncan Regional Hospital has taken part in this.
If you or someone you know is trying to quit, call the Oklahoma tobacco quit line at 1-800-quit-now.
There are coaches available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
