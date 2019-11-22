First Alert Forecast: Clearing expected for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cloudy for the rest of this evening with clearing expected just in time for the weekend!
Happy Friday y’all! While we saw some rain early this morning, we are expected to remain dry for the rest of this evening. Clouds however are going to stick around for this evening. So if you have any plans outdoors, temperatures are going to be on the cooler side. Those layers will be needed tonight if you’re heading out to any Friday night football games. Winds will also be relatively light, gusting 5 to 10mph but they’ll be out of the north making for wind chill values in the lower to mid 30s!
We’ll see clouds stick around heading into the beginning portion of tomorrow. Cloudier skies east while more sunshine off to the west but overall trending to see a decrease in clouds throughout the day across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow also starts the opening day of rifle season for deer here in Texoma, and it is looking like it will be a great day to be out in the deer stand.
Waking up on Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Make sure to enjoy the 60s while they last this weekend, because cooler air moves in next week!
Monday is going to stay dry, very similar to Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds increase ahead of Tuesday thanks to our next front approaching! Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s as cloud cover and strong north winds move into Texoma. Winds Tuesday could gust up to 40-50mph. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Rain looks to move in Wednesday but so far Thursday is looking like the best overall chance for showers and storms to return to Texoma. Those showers and storms will likely stick with us into the following weekend.
Turkey day: highs in the low 50s with cloudy skies & rain showers.
Black Friday: highs in the upper 50s with cloudy skies & rain showers.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
