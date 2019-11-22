First Alert Forecast: Clearing expected for the weekend

Happy Friday y’all! While we saw some rain early this morning, we are expected to remain dry for the rest of this evening. Clouds however are going to stick around for this evening. So if you have any plans outdoors, temperatures are going to be on the cooler side. Those layers will be needed tonight if you’re heading out to any Friday night football games. Winds will also be relatively light, gusting 5 to 10mph but they’ll be out of the north making for wind chill values in the lower to mid 30s!