Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s as cloud cover and strong north winds move into Texoma. Winds Tuesday could gust up to 40-50mph. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Right now we have removed the rain chances from both Tuesday and Wednesday, but evening showers on Wednesday could be a possibility later in the forecast period. Thursday is looking like the best overall chance for showers and storms to return to Texoma. Those showers and storms will likely stick with us into the following weekend.