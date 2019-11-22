LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are still tracking a few rain showers and weak thunderstorms in Texoma. We should see all the rain and storm activity move east of I-35 by 8-9AM. We will however, hold on to most of the cloud cover throughout the day along with winds out of the north. This will keep temperatures cold this afternoon with most places seeing highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Tomorrow starts the opening day of rifle season for deer here in Texoma, and it is looking like it will be a great day to be out in the deer stand. Sunday will be another nice day with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Make sure to enjoy the 60s while they last this weekend, because cooler air moves in next week.
Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s as cloud cover and strong north winds move into Texoma. Winds Tuesday could gust up to 40-50mph. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Right now we have removed the rain chances from both Tuesday and Wednesday, but evening showers on Wednesday could be a possibility later in the forecast period. Thursday is looking like the best overall chance for showers and storms to return to Texoma. Those showers and storms will likely stick with us into the following weekend.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
