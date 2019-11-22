Former Porter Hill Volunteer Firefighter pleads no contest for part in arson

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County man has entered a plea of No Contest for his part in a 2016 arson.
The former volunteer firefighter was charged with helping a man set fire to a building in Geronimo.
Authorities say 26-year-old Cameron Spartara knew that the person behind the arson was going to start the fire. He even drove the man to the scene, knowing full well what he planned to do.
Spartara entered a no contest plea in an agreement that amended his third degree arson charge to a misdemeanor charge of Act Resulting in Gross Injury to Property.
He was given a differed sentence, meaning he will spend no time behind bars, but he will have to pay $40 a month for a year, on top of all his court fees.
Spartara is also charged with two counts of second degree rape in Cotton County where investigators say the case involved a 14-year-old girl in 2016.
Court records show his trial has been continued to April of next year.
