Fort Sill celebrates National Native American Heritage Month

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill celebrated National Native American Heritage Month Thursday.
A luncheon was held at the Patriot Club that included a powwow.
A drum team came in to play, and the Battalion Commander for the 3rd battalion, 13th field artillery stepped in, loaning his drum and singing along with them.
He says he has Native American lineage, and has been taking part in pow wows since he was in high school
“I just enjoy singing. It doesn’t matter who it’s for. But I really enjoy sharing our culture, so that’s kinda the bigger point behind it," said Lt. Col. Corrie Brice.
Those in attendance got a firsthand look at traditional regalia, dancing and also a drum circle.
