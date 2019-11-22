Fort Sill hosts Education Center Open House

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Eight universities took part in an event on Fort Sill Thursday to help people prepare for their futures.
That took place at the Harry S. Truman Education Center as part of education week on post.
Representatives from those schools talked with people about how to reach their educational goals.
It wasn’t just those in the military, either. They also offered help to non-military.
“Education is different for everyone. you’ve got to find the passion within you. It’s either to be a life long learner, get you where want to go in life, help your civilian career, just general knowledge. you’ve got to have the passion, the drive. anyone can do it," said Edward Mounts, senior manager of military outreach for American Military University.
The universities who were there talked about degrees all the way up to PhDs.
