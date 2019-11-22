Lawton City Council to vote on declaring bar public nuisance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Next Tuesday, Lawton City Council members are scheduled to talk about declaring the G-Spot club a public nuisance.
An executive agenda item shows Interim City Attorney Bob Ross wants council members to discuss initiating the process for public nuisance action against the business.
The agenda does not include what information Ross plans to provide to the council.
We have reached out to the club for a comment, but we have yet to hear back from them.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.