Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council holds monthly meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council continues their mission to educate folks on art.
Thursday night, they hosted a demonstration on oil pastel paintings.
Organizers say its a unique approach to art, it’s the second time they’ve demonstrated the method.
The theme was in line with the holidays, they painted pumpkins and roosters.
This is just one of the many programs the Art Council puts on.
“Usually we have a demonstration, not participation. It’s fun for people to participate. I’ve tried to get as many projects for the council and the city to come and do those too," said Ginny O’Leary.
The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council has been around for at least 60 years.
