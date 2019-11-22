Lincoln Villa owner owes City of Lawton approximately $13,000

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning how much money the Lincoln Villa Apartments owner owes the City of Lawton for unpaid water bills.
It’s approximately $13,000.
As we’ve reported, the water was shut off last month, leaving tenants dry.
The city attorney reports the property is in the process of being sold.
He’s filed a lawsuit to help recover the money from the unpaid water bills, but council members will have to decide whether to post a bond of twice the debt, in case the city loses.
