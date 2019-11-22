Local first responders learn about Yellow Dot Program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday first responders in the area learned more about a program that could help them when responding to car crashes.
It happened during a lunch and learn event that focused on the Yellow Dot program.
it was put together by the Lawton Community Health Center.
The program offers a yellow sticker to put on the back of a car to let first responders know about any medical issues that the people on board may have.
“It’s very difficult when you come up on a bad situation and you have no information. The more information they have, the better they can respond to a situation," said Lawton Community Health Center executive director Sean McAvoy.
This is the first program of its kinds in the area.
You can get those stickers at any BancFirst or Lawton Community Health Center location, or at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
