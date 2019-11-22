LPD, LPS investigating assault at bus stop on Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Public Schools Police Department are investigating an assault which occurred on Friday morning at a bus stop.
According to the LPD, the incident happened in the 500 block of SW I Ave. around 7:40 a.m.
Officials say a bus driver for Lawton Public Schools arrived at the stop and reportedly witnesses an adult woman assaulting three kids. The bus driver called 911 and first responders were dispatched to the scene.
One of the juveniles was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was treated and released.
Authorities say they are still working to identify the woman allegedly involved in the assault.
If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Lawton Police Department.
