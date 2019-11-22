Medical Examiner report released on Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office says two gunshot wounds claimed Tahiba Willis’ life last month in Lawton.
An autopsy report filed Thursday shows he was shot in the chest and the abdomen on October 6th outside the G-Spot club on Cache Road.
Jamar Jackson was arrested for the homicide last week and charged with first degree murder
A witness says they saw Jackson outside the club with a hand gun and witnessed him fire three or four rounds.
