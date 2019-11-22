Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has new DUI program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has a new program in place for people caught driving under the influence and they showed that off in Lawton Thursday.
The Impaired Driver Accountability Program was made possible by a senate bill that passed earlier this year.
First time offenders would have to use an interlock device for 180 days and if it’s the second offense, it would be required for a year.
It costs $200, and the DUI wouldn’t appear on that person’s record, but would be recorded in case there is a second offense.
Kevin Behrens, the assistant general counsel for the Department of Public Safety, says this is about better protecting the public and finding a better system for impaired drivers.
“The department views this as an opportunity to better serve our customers and better protect the public," said Behrens. “The way we’ve been doing it maybe not the most effective way to address impaired driving.”
He says in this case, drivers wouldn’t immediately have their licenses revoked.
