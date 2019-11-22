One dead after Walters house fire

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - One person has died and a home is a total loss after a fire in Walters Thursday night.
The fire was called in just before 9:30 Thursday night. It was a mobile home on the 600 block of West South Boundary just east of Longnecker Road.
According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office, the home was occupied by several adults at the time of the fire. Everyone escaped, except for one man who was overcome by the fire.
Walters police tried to rescue the man, but was forced back by the fire.
The house to the west of the mobile home also had some damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, but you can count on us to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
