Eisenhower High’s JROTC hosts Relay For Life

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Eisenhower High’s JROTC program held a special event to raise funds for cancer research.
The Eagle Battalion is holding Relay For Life walk, set to run until Midnight.
It's theme was "Sleeping on Cancer," so attendees were asked to wear pajamas.
All proceeds raised Friday night’s event, from the entry fee to the various concessions, is going to the American Cancer Society.
Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout.
“I think this is really great that a lot of people showed up, more people than I expected, actually. ROTC as a whole did a good job putting out there to show that it was a pretty deep cause. I think it’s cool because people could be out there doing other things or partying, but instead they’re here to support other people,” said student Mikayla Newsom.
Friday night’s walk was held to educate people about the effects of Cancer, while honoring the memories of those who died to it.
