First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing by this afternoon leading to mostly sunny skies (11/23 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’ll see some clouds linger through early this morning but do expect some clearing by mid morning into the afternoon! Plenty of events going on this weekend across Texoma. Opening rifle season starts officially today! First light begins at 7:15AM and last light at 5:25PM.
College football is also back in action this weekend! OU is home up in Norman against TCU. That game begins at 7PM and temperatures will be in the mid 40s and dropping into the upper 30s by the end of the game. Winds will be relatively light out of the northwest to west at 5 to 10mph. OSU is on the road this weekend, versus West Virginia! That game kicks off in Morgantown starting at 11 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s and climbing to the upper 40s by halftime. Some rain is looking to move into the area during the second half, so light rain showers are possible. Winds gusting out of the east at 5 to 10mph.
Circling back to Texoma, beginning tonight at 6PM at Elmer Thomas Park is the Holiday in the Park Parade! Temperatures will be in the mid 50s as you’re arriving but as the sunsets, temperatures will drop steadily into the upper to lower 40s. Thanks to a northerly wind, wind chill values will be in the low 40s to upper 30s during the parade. So make sure to grab the winter jacket/ extra layers tonight if you plan on heading out!
Frontier Days is also happening this afternoon! This event kicks off at 1PM and going on until 5PM at the Museum of the Great Plains. During the event, three local museums will be contributing unique and exciting exhibits, along with fine art from across the Southwest Oklahoma region and around the world. There will also be a buffalo burger cookout, with free burgers being served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Which will be handed out by your very own 7News crew! So come on down, we’d love to meet everyone and say hello!
Overall, with all the events going on this weekend, the weather is looking to cooperate and looking fantastic for any outdoor activities. While it’s still before Thanksgiving, this weekend is a great weekend to start decorating for the holiday/ Christmas season! Dry conditions expected with seasonable temperatures. So make sure to get outside & enjoy this weekend because colder temperatures and rain chances increase heading into next week.
Monday is trending to be mostly sunny with skies temperatures in the mid 60s. The timing & placement of the precipitation is still inconsistent between the models. However they are in agreement that we will be seeing some sort of around the Thanksgiving Holiday. Ahead of the front, Tuesday will be very windy! Winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts 40 to 50mph! We’ll stay dry Tuesday with increasing clouds with temperatures ahead of the front on the warmer side in the 60s. Wednesday through Friday expect overcast skies and light to moderate rain. Temperatures thanks to the front will cool into the upper 40s to 50s during this time.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
