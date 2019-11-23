First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing by this afternoon leading to mostly sunny skies (11/23 AM)

College football is also back in action this weekend! OU is home up in Norman against TCU. That game begins at 7PM and temperatures will be in the mid 40s and dropping into the upper 30s by the end of the game. Winds will be relatively light out of the northwest to west at 5 to 10mph. OSU is on the road this weekend, versus West Virginia! That game kicks off in Morgantown starting at 11 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s and climbing to the upper 40s by halftime. Some rain is looking to move into the area during the second half, so light rain showers are possible. Winds gusting out of the east at 5 to 10mph.