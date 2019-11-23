First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies & dry conditions on tap for tomorrow (11/23 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dry conditions over the next several days.
Good evening! I hope everyone has been able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve seen so far today! For the rest of this evening, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 50s by 6PM, mid to lower 40s between 8PM until 10PM. Winds will mainly be out of the northwest at 5 to 10mph.
Overall, the weather is looking to cooperate and looking fantastic for any outdoor activities heading into tomorrow! While it’s still before Thanksgiving, this weekend is a great weekend to start decorating for the holiday/ Christmas season! Dry conditions expected with seasonable temperatures. For Sunday temperatures will start out in the lower 30s to upper 20s. First light: 7:16AM... last light: 5:25PM if you plan on getting outside tomorrow for the opening weekend of Rifle season!! Wind chill values will be be in the mid to upper 20s for a good chunk of the morning. So before heading on out the door tomorrow, checck the First Alert 7 News App to see whether or not you’ll need that extra jacket/layer! Mostly sunny skies all day, temperatures by lunchtime will rise into the low 60s and overall we’ll see upper 60s and low to mid 70s across Texoma by mid afternoon. Winds will be gusting out of the southwest/ south at 10 to 20mph. Another great day ahead for tomorrow, so make sure to get outside & enjoy it because colder temperatures and rain chances increase heading into next week.
Monday is trending to be mostly sunny with skies temperatures in the mid 60s. The timing & placement of the precipitation is still inconsistent between the models. However they are in agreement that we will be seeing some sort of around the Thanksgiving Holiday. Ahead of the front, Tuesday will be very windy! Winds sustained at 20 to 30mph with gusts 40+! We’ll stay dry Tuesday with increasing clouds with temperatures ahead of the front on the warmer side in the upper 60s.
Wednesday into Thursday expect overcast skies and light to moderate rain. Temperatures thanks to the front will cool nearing 50° & the upper 40s, respectively. For Friday the rain is looking to stick around with highs in the mid 60s. Overcast skies for now heading into Saturday but low rain chances cannot be ruled out! Highs will also be in the mid 60s.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
