First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies & dry conditions on tap for tomorrow (11/23 PM)

Overall, the weather is looking to cooperate and looking fantastic for any outdoor activities heading into tomorrow! While it’s still before Thanksgiving, this weekend is a great weekend to start decorating for the holiday/ Christmas season! Dry conditions expected with seasonable temperatures. For Sunday temperatures will start out in the lower 30s to upper 20s. First light: 7:16AM... last light: 5:25PM if you plan on getting outside tomorrow for the opening weekend of Rifle season!! Wind chill values will be be in the mid to upper 20s for a good chunk of the morning. So before heading on out the door tomorrow, checck the First Alert 7 News App to see whether or not you’ll need that extra jacket/layer! Mostly sunny skies all day, temperatures by lunchtime will rise into the low 60s and overall we’ll see upper 60s and low to mid 70s across Texoma by mid afternoon. Winds will be gusting out of the southwest/ south at 10 to 20mph. Another great day ahead for tomorrow, so make sure to get outside & enjoy it because colder temperatures and rain chances increase heading into next week.