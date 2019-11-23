Trial set for Comanche Co. couple charged in death of 3-year-old daughter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County couple charged in the death of their 3-year-old daughter has been bound over for trial.
A judge made the decision following the preliminary hearing for Bonnie Mills-Lilly and Henry Lillly III.
They are charged with first-degree manslaughter.
The medical examiner ruled the couples’ daughter died at the beginning of the year due to a 17-pound tumor in her stomach.
Prosecutors say they failed to get the girl proper medical attention.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.