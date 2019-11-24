Armed Services YMCA offers many programs ahead of the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Armed Services YMCA offers specialized programs and services to currently serving junior enlisted military service members and their families.
The Armed Services YMCA has been offering a food pantry for many years. They have been able to expand it overtime.
“It use to be much smaller and it was just a couple of little shelves and now we have this entire room, and probably ten shelves that we try to keep stocked and we try to make sure that we have everything a family could think of whether it’s food, diapers, formula things like that," Sheena Towsey.
Towsey said the pantry is being used every week and she’s thankful for the donations they have received.
She says programs at the Armed Services YMCA are being utilized more than ever because of the holidays and the need.
“We have other programs that we’re trying to keep going and support like Jack Daniels Ride Home, Operation Holiday Joy, this wonderful food pantry that we have. It’s really important this time of year to get the support we need from the community. Whether it’s food drives and donations, or a monetary donation you want to put toward these programs to make sure we can keep them going means a lot," said Towsey.
“We cannot do it without the support of the Lawton Fort Sill community. They are the backbone to what we do here in strengthening military families during the holidays, but also throughout the year," said Lorie Garrison.
Towsey said they will be participating in Giving Tuesday on December third. Geico will match the first several donations.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.