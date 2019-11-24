Club responds to city council’s upcoming discussion to initiate public nuisance action

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The manager of a local bar and club is responding after learning the establishment is being investigated as a public nuisance.
7News reporter Kristen Ward stopped by the G Spot Bar & Club in Lawton to hear their side of the story and what their neighbors have to say.
“When are we going to start thinking about the things that take priority, rather than try to get one business shut down?” said Alexis Viruet, the manager of the G Spot Bar & Club.
Alexis Viruet manages the G Spot Bar & Club on Cache Road in Lawton.
“It’s a little frustrating because there is nothing that makes us a nuisance. We’re just a locally owned business. We’re just a bar,” said Viruet.
An establishment that Alexis says is unique to this town.
“We don’t have a lot of hip-hop and rap and actual clubs,” said Viruet.
Which leaves her questioning why the council is considering this action.
“I want to know what it is that makes our bar low class. Is it because it is a predominately a black bar?” said Viruet.
Or is it the name?
“Whether you might not agree with it, I find it funny,” said Viruet. “Half of Lawton finds it hilarious. It’s eye-catching. It literally makes you look twice.”
But employees and owners of neighboring businesses say they have lost customers after a man was shot and killed outside the bar last month.
“It gives people a sense of fear to come to our businesses because they’re afraid something bad might happen to them,” said Denise Sanders, the owner of Nutrition Explosion.
“A lot of our customers come in here and say that it is in a dangerous neighborhood and they’ve been starting to mail most of their payments in, which is not good for our business,” said Shannon Salgado, the branch manager of Ardmore Finance.
“One incident does not make us the worst people in the world," said Viruet. "We feel sorry for that family. We’re sorry that it happened.”
Their neighbors also brought up other concerns.
“Several mornings that I have come to open my business, there’s beer bottles left behind," said Sanders. "There’s a lot of people that hang out in the mornings. There are a lot of vehicles that are abandoned.”
“Our verbal agreement is that we will clean up and we try to do that as much as possible,” said Viruet. “We just ask that we have our community back us... the people who do like us being here.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.