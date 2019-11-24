Community participates in 9th annual Run for the Fallen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Hundreds got out Saturday morning to participate in the 9th Annual Run for the Fallen.
Participants ran a 5K around the golf course which started and ended at the Fort Sill Patriot Club. Memorials were placed on the bleachers in honor of fallen soldiers from Oklahoma.
Colonel Jeffrey Buck said he’s really happy with the turnout and the commitment of everyone.
“This is really just one of the best events we do here at Fort Sill because again we bring in community, the families, and it’s our commitment and chance to show that we are committed to never forgetting our service members and their families," said Colonel Buck.
One woman has been coming to this event for the last three years in honor of her husband who was killed in action in 1978.
She was one of the first to join Gold Star families on Fort Sill, and is happy to see how much the support has grown.
“When mine happened, I had no group. I was the only one at Fort Sill in the early 70s when they started it, so I was the only one had no support group, so I’m happy that this is like a big big family. I love that," said Elfriede Werdehoff.
This is put on by the 428th Field Artillery Brigade.
