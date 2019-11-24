Craft Harvest Show gives shoppers local, handmade options

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People in Lawton can continue to mark items off their holiday shopping lists at the 46th annual Craft Harvest Craft Show.
The show is hosted by Lawton Crafts.
This year, more than 200 vendors from all across Southwest Oklahoma piled into the Great Plains Coliseum for the "Big One."
Shoppers could choose from all sorts of gift ideas - like clothes, jewelry and art, with a good portion of them being 100 percent hand crafted by the vendors themselves.
This event happens every year the weekend before thanksgiving.
And one vendor said it’s wonderful to see the massive crowds all choosing to shop local.
“Much nicer atmosphere, you can talk to the person who made it. You aren’t going to find this stuff in stores, it’s unusual stuff. A lot of people hand make it, so you won’t find that anywhere, except at a show like this," said Kenneth Wayne Dunn.
