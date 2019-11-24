Duncan organization plans to start supervised parental visitation site

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Safe Center in Duncan offers many services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Stephens and Jefferson Counties. Now, the organization is adding a new service that can benefit southwest Oklahoma residents: A supervised parental visitation site.
“Safe Center is just really excited about this new goal that we’re going to be able to provide for the community,” said Cora Thomas, executive director at The Safe Center.
Supervised parental visitation is often court ordered for individuals who are going through a divorce, a custody hearing or are seeking legal guardianship for minors.
“The visitation is a parent and a child," said Thomas. "We will have that set up like a play room where they’re going to be able to play games or just talk and have a visit. But the monitor is there 24/7 with them during the visit, monitoring, taking notes and then we will always have that prepared for court, if needed.”
After doing some research, The Safe Center employees learned there were no organizations in their two counties offering the service.
“Parents are having to either rely on family members or friends, which can create bias or a lack of accountability when it comes to making sure that they’re with the child the entire visit," said Laura Goldring, board president of The Safe Center. "Or they’re having to drive, which is travel expenses, plus paying the fee to some other service provider that’s outside of the service area.”
At The Safe Center's second annual gala in October, it was announced that the organization's board decided to move forward with starting the service.
“We’re super excited," said Thomas. "The board has approved a percentage of the revenue that we obtained from our fundraiser that we’re going to start with that. The first step for us is to become a network within the supervised visitation, it’s a national program, and then also to hire a supervised monitor and send them through training.”
“Our staff would be the third party, neutral, no bias, no personal interest in what’s happening outside of providing a safe environment for the child to interact with the adults that are involved in the case,” said Goldring.
The Safe Center is still in the planning phase for this new venture. The organization needs to raise $10,000-$15,000 for the program.
The Safe Center will be posting more information about the position opening in January. The organization’s goal is to have this new service up and running in the spring. They say their new service will be affordable for the residents in their counties.
