Duncan woman gives away 30 Thanksgiving boxes to families in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - After years of receiving support from the Duncan community, one woman decided to give back to it by donating Thanksgiving boxes to families in need.
Tonjla Dean loaded up her Mama D’s Eats and Treats Soul Food truck Saturday afternoon and set out to deliver 30 boxes.
Inside the Thanksgiving boxes you could find turkey, chicken, sugar, butter, veggies and more... Pretty much everything you would need to serve up a Thanksgiving feast. Dean and others from the community donated the items to fill up the boxes.
“I decided to do this because I’ve been in business for four years in this community and people have supported me,” said Dean. “I just wanted to give back this year for all the support that people have given me.”
Dean said she reached out to schools and other community organizations to find out which families could use a free Thanksgiving dinner. She said she plans on making this a yearly tradition of giving back.
