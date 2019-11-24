First Alert Forecast: (11/24 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! For this morning temperatures will start off rather cool in the upper 20s to lower 30s. However expect temperatures to rise gradually and quick! Mid 30s at 8AM, mid 40s at 9AM upper 50s around 11AM and nearing lunchtime the 60s. We’ll see warm conditions and plenty of sunshine across Texoma this afternoon, upper 60s and low to mid 70s for highs! Southwest winds for a good portion of the day but trending more south in the afternoon at 10 to 20mph. Today is also another great day to get outside & enjoy the nice weather before colder & wetter weather arrives.
Monday starts off dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph expected. For Tuesday, we’ll see an increase in clouds ahead of our next big front. During this time, we’ll also see winds very breezy! Sustained winds 20 to 30mph with localized gusts 40 to 50+! Highs for now are trending warm ahead of the front with temps in the upper 60s.
Rainy and cloudy conditions are looking to last over several days beginning on Wednesday. Overcast skies with moderate rain expected for Wednesday with highs dropping near 50°. Northeast winds 10 to 15mph. So any travel plans during this time, the road ways across our region are going to be wet so keep that in mind when planning our Holiday Travel this year! Thursday is looking to be the best shot at rain with widespread rain lingering into most of Turkey Day! Highs in the upper 40s and northeast to easterly winds at 10 to 20mph. So its looking to be a great day to sit on the couch in some comfy pants and enjoy the day inside! And if you just so happen to be cooking the turkey outside... we’ll don’t forget the rain jacket or umbrella!!!
Rain for now is looking to linger into Friday as well. So any after Thanksgiving plans on hitting up the malls/ retail stores for Black Friday shopping, an umbrella and/or rain jacket is needed before you head on out the door. Temperatures overnight Thursday into Friday morning are looking to be pretty mild in the low 40s! Highs will climb into the mid 60s with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday is trending cloudy and while we’re keeping it dry for now, there is still a chance that showers could linger into the day, so as we get closer to this system, we’ll keep you updated with the latest forecast!
Another cold front looks to approach late Saturday into the beginning portions of December dropping our highs from the 60s down into the 40s for the first few days of the month!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
