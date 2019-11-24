Lawton residents step into the past at Frontier Days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton residents were able to step into the past Saturday afternoon at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Frontier Days.
The free community event was held at the Museum of the Great Plains and the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center.
Thanks to community sponsors, this year’s Frontier Days had a delicious lunch of free bison burgers that were handed out by our very own 7News crew!
There were also many activities to enjoy at the event, like watching the Comanche Nation Youth Dancers perform and interacting with living historians who showed the crowd what it was like to live in southwest Oklahoma during the frontier days.
“A lot of people who live in southwest Oklahoma have lived here for a long time or they’re fairly new to this area and this is kind of an educational time where people can come out, have some fun," said Logan Ralston, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce projects officer. "It’s great community recreation, but also kind of learn about the past that southwest Oklahoma has experienced and some of the culture for this area.”
Ralston said the Frontier Days event was also a great way to showcase the exhibits and fine art at our museums in Lawton.
