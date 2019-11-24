Make A Wish Oklahoma grants Altus teen’s wish with shopping spree

Make a Wish Oklahoma is making dreams come true for a 14-year-old girl from Altus. The nonprofit took her on a $2,250 shopping spree! (Source: KSWO)
By Hunter McEachern | November 23, 2019 at 7:36 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:36 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Make a Wish Oklahoma is making dreams come true for a 14-year-old girl from Altus. The nonprofit took her on a $2,250 shopping spree!

Kajanae Estell and Make a Wish Oklahoma shopped at several spots around Lawton, including Lawton Central Mall. Some of Estell’s many buys included a laptop, shoes, and a special gift from Kay Jewelers, a crown necklace.

Estell did not let a brain tumor get in her way of being treated like royalty!

“To make sure that their wish is granted in the most fabulous way possible. We have a great, supportive community here in Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, the whole state is great about funding our wishes," said Courtney Lavender, development coordinator for Make A Wish Oklahoma.

Lavender said Make a Wish Oklahoma is trying to expand more into the Lawton area. She said if any companies are interested in adopting wishes to raise money for a Wish Kid, the nonprofit would love to have them get involved.

