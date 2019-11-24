Oklahoma Blood Institutes’ “Bloodmobile” adds convenience to donating over the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and its “Bloodmobile” stopped by the Walmart on Sheridan Road in Lawton so shoppers and passersby could donate blood.
The blood drive was to ensure their supply was fully stocked for the holidays. An account consultant with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Annamarie Bomar, said holidays are crucial for them because more people are out on the roads headed to see family, instead of coming in their doors to donate. So, the Oklahoma Blood Institute travels around town and beyond in its “Bloodmobile” to make donating more convenient.
“At the Oklahoma Blood Institute, we are the sole provider of blood to the state of Oklahoma," said Bomar. "We have 245 hospitals that we provide blood to, so we really want to make sure that the hospitals get that, and we want donors to come out. Those that haven’t donated, we are always looking for first time donors to come out.”
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but they are open before and after the holidays during their regular business hours.
On Black Friday they will be having multiple events around Lawton. They will be at Lawton Central Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they will be giving away various prizes, and one lucky donor will go home with a $100 Visa gift card. The “Bloodmobile” will also be at Bank First in Cache Road Square.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.