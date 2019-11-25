After recent tragic events a survivor is shining light on domestic violence

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - In light of recent tragic events, a domestic violence survivor is taking this opportunity to shine a light on domestic violence in hopes of helping other survivors and the community.
“After I heard about what was happening in Duncan on Monday, my first thought and concern was about the community and safety of course," said Angela Wiles, a survivor of domestic violence. “As the details came out about what happened, I just began to think about those families and what they were going to go through today, tomorrow and the rest of their lives.”
Angela Wiles knows the pain and heartache all too well. In the summer of 2013, she lost her daughter, Alyssa, to domestic violence.
“What you guys aren’t able to comprehend or understand is that everyone was a victim that day," said Wiles. "Everyone became aware of domestic violence. If you’ve gone through it yourself this triggers you to think about your event over and over.”
Angela has since dedicated her life to being an advocate for other survivors of domestic violence.
“I could lay there and cry everyday of my life, but I can also get up, go to school, go to work, make myself better and try to make Alyssa proud and speak out for her," said Wiles. "She can’t speak out for herself anymore and there are a lot of victims who can speak out or won’t speak out in fear. So, I am here to help them.”
She says we all must do more to weed out the harm that domestic violence creates.
“I just want people to be aware that what they do post is seen by the families, it’s seen by all the survivors. So, you post those pictures of the news stories, those pictures of the scene. Those pop up, year after year," said Wiles. "I dread the anniversary of Alyssa’s death because I open my Facebook and there’s pictures of her with the person who perpetrated the crime and it just upsets me that there are still those picture out there. So, I can’t imagine what this family will feel next year and the years after.”
Instead, Angela recommends this....
“So, posting something about a domestic violence survivor or posting something about your loved one who you have lost to domestic violence or posting some good memory you have with that person can really change the attitude of the survivor having to witness this over and over," said Wiles. "So, just trying to trigger their mind to something positive. It’s very difficult in the world we live in today, but we all need to remember that there’s good things that happen each and every day of our lives and we need to focus on those more.”
