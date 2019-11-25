City of Lawton files suit against Lincoln Villa owner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has filed litigation against CPD Holdings Incorporated, the company that owns the Lincoln Villa Apartments.
The suit is for the collection of unpaid water bills. Court documents show the amount owed is $12,968.83.
The city has asked the court to prevent the sale or encumbrance of the property until the issue is resolved.
Any action taken on this item will be done Tuesday during the Lawton City Council meeting.
The Lincoln Villa Apartments have been without water since October 23, and earlier this month residents were urged to move out by the fire marshal’s office.
