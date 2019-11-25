Community helps kids in need with Operation Christmas Child

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to the generosity of southwest Oklahomans, about 6,000 less-fortunate children around the world will be receiving Christmas presents this year.
Hundreds across the area have been working with Operation Christmas Child for the last few weeks to pack shoeboxes full of items like clothes, toys and hygiene products. Monday they brought those boxes from all corners of southwest Oklahoma to Lawton to pack them up and get them ready to be shipped across the globe.
Each box has different items in it based on the age and the gender of the person who will be receiving it.
"A hygiene item, a school item, clothing and a wow item, something fun for the kids. It’s used as a means of showing the love of Jesus to children all over the world,” said Mary Swafford. The boxes packed up in southwest Oklahoma are now being sent to Dallas. "Then it goes to Central America, South America, Western parts of Africa but also Russia, Ukraine, Asia. There are over 100 countries, that’s where these boxes will end up,” Swafford said.
Once those boxes reach their destination, they make a difference.
"We’ve been told that one shoebox doesn’t just impact that child, it impacts 10 other individuals either in their family or in the village or town they’re located in,” said Susan Walker.
While this round of Operation Christmas Child is over, they’re still looking for more people in the community to help out in the future.
"It’s a little thing for us. It’s a week or two out of our lives to get this put together and it can make a whole life’s worth of difference to the people who receive it,” Walker said.
While they’ve already shipped the boxes off here in southwest Oklahoma, Operation Christmas Child accepts donations around the clock. You can learn more here.
