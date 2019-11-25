FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: an active week is ahead with high winds, fire danger, rain, and severe storms.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanksgiving week will be active weather-wise.
First, all will be quiet this evening and overnight as lows drop into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, a high wind warning is in effect for central to western Texoma, along with a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger. A storm system will pass to our north, bringing gusty west to southwest winds and very dry air into the area. Winds will be up to 30-40 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 50-60 mph. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and be careful around any outside sources of fire. Wildfires may spread rapidly.
Winds will diminish tomorrow night with lows in the low 30s. Clouds will increase and thicken up on Wednesday and it will be much cooler with lighter winds. Highs near 50 and lows in the low 30s. Rain will move in Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, lasting through Thanksgiving morning. We should see the rain taper off Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
The main storm system will approach Friday and moisture will increase rapidly, along with temperatures. Expect highs near 70 with southeast to south winds. Instability may increase rapidly as well, ahead of a dryline, sparking scattered storms in the afternoon through the evening. There is a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Any rain will end early Saturday morning and a relatively quiet weekend will develop.
