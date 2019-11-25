FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: an active week is ahead with high winds, fire danger, rain, and severe storms.

First, all will be quiet this evening and overnight as lows drop into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, a high wind warning is in effect for central to western Texoma, along with a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger. A storm system will pass to our north, bringing gusty west to southwest winds and very dry air into the area. Winds will be up to 30-40 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 50-60 mph. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and be careful around any outside sources of fire. Wildfires may spread rapidly.