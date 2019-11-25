First Alert Forecast: Dry & warm now.. Rain & cold mid week (11/24 PM)

Rainy and cloudy conditions are looking to last over several days beginning on Wednesday. Overcast skies with moderate rain expected for Wednesday with highs dropping near 50°. Northeast winds 10 to 15mph. So any travel plans during this time, the road ways across our region are going to be wet so keep that in mind when planning our Holiday Travel this year! Thursday is looking to be the best shot at rain with widespread rain lingering into most of Turkey Day! Highs in the upper 40s and northeast to easterly winds at 10 to 20mph. So its looking to be a great day to sit on the couch in some comfy pants and enjoy the day inside! And if you just so happen to be cooking the turkey outside... we’ll don’t forget the rain jacket or umbrella!!!