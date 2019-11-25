LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures as you step out the door this morning will be in the low to mid 30s. We are tracking dry weather this afternoon with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday morning, winds will begin to pick up drastically out of the southwest at 20-30mph. Gusts tomorrow will range from 40-60mph. This mixed with low humidity and dead vegetation will increased the fire weather danger. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday morning is when the next cold front will move in. This front will bring temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will begin to develop late Wednesday evening and carry over into Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving day will be cold and wet. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s. Rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will persist throughout the day for most of Texoma.
Friday, a big jump in temperatures move in as winds shift to the southwest at 20-30mph. Most places in Texoma will see highs nearing 70 degrees. This warm air and added moisture will spark the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We will continue to monitor those storm chances through the week.
Rain will finally clear Saturday morning, but temperatures will keep falling through Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60s and Sunday the lower 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.