Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry gets permanent home

By Rebekah Fountain | November 25, 2019 at 6:41 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:52 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry now has a permanent home!

Hungry Hearts will be moving into the old American Legion Post 29 on 605 Southwest 11th Street.

Hungry Hearts says there’s a lot of work to be done and they will be making post for donations of kitchen equipment, man power from licensed electricians, roofers and more that will be needed to open these doors.

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry on Facebook.

Posted by Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry on Saturday, November 23, 2019

