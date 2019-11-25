Two arrested for Sunday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re now learning the identities of the two people who were arrested following a shots fired call early Sunday morning outside the Scooters bar in Lawton.
No one was hurt.
According to a police report, when officers got there a witness identified a White Buick as the vehicle the suspects were in.
Police then demanded the two people inside to get out.
Lawton police have identified Jeromy Hampton as the gunman and Desmond Block as the driver.
Officers say Hampton said he only fired shots because someone else shot at him first.
According to investigators, a .45 caliber handgun was found in the passenger seat and a 9mm gun was found in the parking lot near a dumpster.
Hampton was arrested for reckless conduct with a firearm while Block was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
