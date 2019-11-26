Eight-year-old donates 75 blankets, bibles to foster kids in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An eight-year-old donated more than 75 blankets to kids in the foster care system on Tuesday.
Last year, Jensyn Hood decided that she needed to do something to help the countless kids going through the foster care system. Her parents serve as foster parents, so she's seen firsthand the struggles that can come along with it. So, she came up with the idea to gather donations - things like blankets, toys and hygiene products - for DHS to give to foster kids who might not have any other items of their own.
Eight-year-old Jensyn Hood just wants to make other kids happy.
"We were watching this movie where there were foster kids. They had these toys and blankets and I said I want to give the foster kids some stuff,” Jensyn said.
Her mother, Jamie Hood, who serves as a foster parent, said, unfortunately, some foster kids don’t have anything to call their own.
"They’re not able to take things with them, it might be an emergency situation, it might be a situation where you can’t walk out of the house with anything due to health concerns and such. You know, something as simple as a blanket that’s given to them by a social worker, you wouldn’t think it would have a bearing on the child. But I’ve seen first hand a child latch onto something that was their very own. It was a safety and a comfort item for them,” Hood said.
Because of these donations, DHS can help solve that problem.
"We can provide that to a child. A book, a stuffed animal, personal hygiene items. It’s comforting to the children to have something personal to go to a familiar home,” said Ethel Pennington with DHS.
Hood said her daughter is the driving force behind the project.
"She keeps reminding me all year long about the Jensyn project. Mom we have to get those blankets, we have to get those books. She is not going to let me forget that this is something she wants to see come to fruition. She wants to see other children get helped and she’s definitely a giver,” Hood said.
Jensyn will continue to do this every year and hopes others will join her. "So they can help other children and other people who don’t have anything,” Jensyn said.
The staff at DHS said they are extremely thankful for Jensyn's generosity.
Jensyn’s goal is to donate 150 blankets this year. She’s up over 75 but is hoping some kind people in the community will help her get the rest of the way there. You can learn more by going here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.