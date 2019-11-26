Eight-year-old donates 75 blankets, bibles to foster kids in need

"They’re not able to take things with them, it might be an emergency situation, it might be a situation where you can’t walk out of the house with anything due to health concerns and such. You know, something as simple as a blanket that’s given to them by a social worker, you wouldn’t think it would have a bearing on the child. But I’ve seen first hand a child latch onto something that was their very own. It was a safety and a comfort item for them,” Hood said.