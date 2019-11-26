First Alert Forecast: Strong winds tonight with an increase in clouds expected tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It is going to be a very windy day all through out the rest of this evening, so if you haven’t already make sure to move trash cans and light lawn pieces inside, as well as securing down any decorations outside! Wind will primarily be out of the west at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50-60mph. These strong winds combined with low humidity and lots of dead vegetation, has sparked extreme fire weather for this afternoon into the evening. Do not burning anything today!
For the rest of this evening we’ll see temperatures fall into the low 60s by 6PM, upper 50s between 7PM through 8PM, low 50s at 9PM. Waking up tomorrow morning we’ll see temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. North winds at 5 to 10mph.
Tomorrow during the early morning hours a cold front will arrive and start funneling cooler air into Texoma. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and we’ll see an increase in clouds and trending overcast throughout the evening. Rain chances are possible in southwestern Texoma during the evening hours, but then will gradually grow into a large rain maker for most of the viewing into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving will start of cold and wet, but we will catch a dry period later in the day. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s.
Friday morning a strong warm front will move into Texoma. This front will build in lots of moisture, which will help develop a few strong to severe thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. The main threat we will have to keep an eye on will be wind, but large hail and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out but the probability is looking low.
We dry out heading into Saturday morning trending mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. For the remainder of the weekend mostly sunny skies on tap with temperatures in the low 50s.
The dry weather persists heading into Monday & Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50s & low 60s respectively.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.