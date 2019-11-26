First Alert Forecast: Strong winds tonight with an increase in clouds expected tomorrow

It is going to be a very windy day all through out the rest of this evening, so if you haven’t already make sure to move trash cans and light lawn pieces inside, as well as securing down any decorations outside! Wind will primarily be out of the west at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50-60mph. These strong winds combined with low humidity and lots of dead vegetation, has sparked extreme fire weather for this afternoon into the evening. Do not burning anything today!