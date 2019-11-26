LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is going to be a very windy day all throughout Texoma, so make sure to move trash cans and light lawn pieces inside before you leave for work. Winds will start out of the south and then turn to the west at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50-60mph. These strong winds combined with low humidity and lots of dead vegitation, has sparked extreme fire weather for this afternoon. Do not burning anything today! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tomorrow during the early morning hours a cold front will arrive and start funneling cooler air into Texoma. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain chances are possible in southwestern Texoma during the evening hours, but then will gradually grow into a large rain maker for most of the viewing into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving will start of cold and wet, but we will catch a dry period later in the day. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s.
Friday morning a strong warm front will move into Texoma. This front will build in lots of moisture, which will help develop a few strong to severe thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. The main threat we will have to keep an eye on will be wind, but large hail and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. A few rain chances will linger into Saturday morning.
Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
