It is going to be a very windy day all throughout Texoma, so make sure to move trash cans and light lawn pieces inside before you leave for work. Winds will start out of the south and then turn to the west at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50-60mph. These strong winds combined with low humidity and lots of dead vegitation, has sparked extreme fire weather for this afternoon. Do not burning anything today! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.