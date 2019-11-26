Lawton church gives away Turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton gave away turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving.
Not only did they give out several Monday, but they also gave out 47 last week.
There are also 20 turkeys set aside for families at Washington Elementary School, as the church has adopted the school.
Willie Smith, the church’s senior pastor, says they just want to help families have the best holiday possible.
“The holiday season, sometimes it can be challenging for some financially if people aren’t where they’d like to be. We want to make them as fortunate as possible by giving out turkeys and whatever else we can do to make this a happy holiday for others," says Smith.
He says they do this every year.
If you'd like to help out, he says you can still donate turkeys to the church.
They may be giving out turkeys ahead of Christmas as well.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.