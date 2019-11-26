Lawton Public Schools Foundation board gives out $94,000 in grants

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation board gave out $94,000 in grants Monday.
There were $245,000 in grant requests.
One of the grants was given to Davison Virgil, a biology teacher with LPS, who says he plans to use this to better teach his students the inner and outer workings of animals’ bodies.
“This is awesome because it promotes learning, especially in the area of STEM I am very biased. This affords our students a great opportunity to learn and to do great things so they will be successful in post-secondary education," said Virgil.
The next fundraising event from the LPS Foundation to get money for more grants is going to take place in February.
It's called the Night to Ignite Denim and Diamonds.
We’ll bring you more on that event as we get closer to the date.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.