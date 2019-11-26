OK Board of Education released statewide report cards

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Board of Education released its 2018-2019 Statewide Report Card.
The statewide report card bases their grades on four indicators -- Academic Growth, Academic Achievement, English Language Proficiency and Chronic Absenteeism. High Schools are graded on two extra - Graduation Rates and Post-secondary opportunities.
LPS Directors said the results show some positive growth, but there are still areas the district hopes they can turn around.
With the state average for many of the indicators sitting at or below a C, The LPS Elementary Education Director said it’s important to understand it’s based on a bell curve, and low grades don’t necessarily indicate poor performance.
“When you see a C, you might think wow, but that’s really how it’s designed with the points, is that most of our schools are going to fall in the middle,” said Karen Cooksey, The LPS Elementary Education Director.
Cooksey said for LPS Primary Students, their best performance was academic growth.
“Academic Growth was a C, and we have many schools that are getting A’s and B’s in that, so really performing above average," said Cooksey.
Not every area showed as much improvement.
Cooksey said Chronic Absenteeism is still a big concern.
“We were able to celebrate that in several schools, but some that really did a lot of work, and pushed, some actually went down in their points, and I know that can be discouraging,” said Cooksey.
And for the older students, the secondary education executive director said along with absent students, they are most concerned with the graduation rates, scoring a D, but he also said those numbers can be misleading.
“Parents have to be really careful when they look at graduation rate, and say well this is a D school. When you do the math, we have 80 percent of the kids actually graduated,” said Rick Owens, the Secondary Education Executive Director.
The report card dives deeper than district level -- it also takes a look at each school, showing that not all perform the same.
“The schools that maybe didn’t have as many points in absenteeism, but had a really good celebration in growth, that was translated in the report card,” said Cooksey.
Owens said the report card provides the district with useful information outside those key indicators.
“We can find out if there’s a weakness in a child that we need to remediate. We look at it closely to see if there is something we can do for the teachers, to see if there’s any professional development needed," said Owens.
Statewide Report Card and District breakdowns can be found here: https://oklaschools.com/
