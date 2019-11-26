Reward offered for stolen cattle out of Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Okla. (TNN) - A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information on the theft of almost 80 steers out of Jefferson County.
Officials with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say the yearling steers were taken from a ranch sometime between 5:00 Sunday evening and 6:30 Monday morning.
They were taken from cattle pens south of Ringling.
The mixed breed-steers each weigh about 600 pounds, and they have a "7' brand on their left hips.
The association is offering a cash reward for any information leading to whoever is responsible for the theft.
You can contact their hotline at the number on your screen. All information is confidential, and tips can be anonymous.
