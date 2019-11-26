Turtles rescued from fire at Medicine Park Aquarium

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A fire at the Medicine Park Aquarium threatened animals in the back of the facility.
Firefighters were called out just after 7:30 Monday night.
We could see the flames from our Medicine Park tower cam.
Officials on scene say it happened in Turtle Town. Workers at the aquarium started moving turtles out immediately.
No one was hurt, and they believe all the turtles were rescued and are expected to be fine. The turtles are being counted and checked by aquarium workers.
They believe a heat lamp is to blame for the fire.
