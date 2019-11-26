United Way of Southwest Oklahoma brings lunch to Almor West Elementary teachers and staff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma provided lunch for teachers and staff at Almor West Elementary School Monday.
That's because all Lawton schools were raising money for United Way this year, and the Almor West staff had the largest increase in donations from last year.
They managed to raise more than their goal of $1,300.
Principal Stephanie Bowman says she’s proud of her staff for coming together to raise the money.
“I have a very generous staff as it is. they look out for our community through taking care of our students and our teacher. They just directed that money for united way," says Bowman.
The money raised goes toward the Untied Way to help them and their 17 partner agencies.
