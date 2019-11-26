UPDATE: Turtles in temporary space after Medicine Park Aquarium fire

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - More than 30 turtles, who live at the Medicine Park Aquarium, are doing fine after an outdoor exhibit burnt down Monday night. Turtle town is one of the aquarium’s most popular exhibits, but right now it looks different than it used to. The wood part of the structure is destroyed or charred, and the plastic is melted.
“They’re a little angry right now because they’re not in their normal home,” aquarium and life sciences director Nicole Rowe said. “And they’re getting used to a new home for just a little bit until we can get this built back up, but they’re doing all great.”
Doug Kemper is the Executive Director of the aquarium and said they’ve been making sure they stay warm with heat lamps for two years and never had a problem until now.
“It’s just an unfortunate incident,” Kemper said. “We’ll certainly check all of our attachments for any heat lamps and attachments that we have in our pavilion facilities and double-check those. We’re not sure what happened, but obviously, a heat lamp got next to the wood.”
He couldn’t be more thankful for the quick response from the Medicine Park Fire Department. While he would have rather that it didn’t happen, he’s able to find a bright side.
"As long as something like this was going to happen is that it happened this time of year because, around November 1st, we discontinue our turtle feeding," he said.
He said they don’t feed the turtles during the wintertime, so this gives them plenty of time to get repairs made before they open it back up this spring. While the exhibit is closed, the rest of the aquarium is still open.
